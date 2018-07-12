South Park Season 22 Has A September Release Date And Big Plans For Comic-Con

#San Diego Comic-Con #South Park #Comedy Central
07.11.18 11 hours ago

COMEDY CENTRAL

South Park has been a staple on Comedy Central for more than two decades, which somehow still doesn’t make it the longest-running show on television. But the show that first aired in 1997 is still going strong, and its latest season officially has a release date.

Season 22 of South Park will premiere in September, Comedy Central announced in a press release on Wednesday. With more than 280 episodes under their belt you might not think there’s much ground left to cover for a few grade schoolers in Colorado, but the network is barreling full steam ahead with the network flagship created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The show will premiere in its usual Wednesday time slot on September 26 at 10:00 p.m. Few other details were given about Season 22, though it’s expected we’ll learn more about the network’s plans as the premiere grows closer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Diego Comic-Con#South Park#Comedy Central
TAGSCOMEDY CENTRALSan Diego Comic-Consouth park

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP