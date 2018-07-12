COMEDY CENTRAL

South Park has been a staple on Comedy Central for more than two decades, which somehow still doesn’t make it the longest-running show on television. But the show that first aired in 1997 is still going strong, and its latest season officially has a release date.

Season 22 of South Park will premiere in September, Comedy Central announced in a press release on Wednesday. With more than 280 episodes under their belt you might not think there’s much ground left to cover for a few grade schoolers in Colorado, but the network is barreling full steam ahead with the network flagship created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The show will premiere in its usual Wednesday time slot on September 26 at 10:00 p.m. Few other details were given about Season 22, though it’s expected we’ll learn more about the network’s plans as the premiere grows closer.