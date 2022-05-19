Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is taking “write what you know” quite literally.

Remember when you could not go one day, hour, or minute without hearing about Squid Game on Netflix? Feels like a decade ago, but it was only eight months ago. Anyways, Hwang Dong-hyuk has a new project in the works, and it is not season two of Squid Game. It’s better, actually. Although there will be a second season of Squid Game, because shows are not allowed to end these days.

The South Korean filmmaker is developing a series based on the success of Squid Game, which was very successful. It not only permeated the culture for a few weeks in an inescapable way, but it won some awards including SAG Awards (where it made SAG history) and a Golden Globe. The show is estimated to be worth $1 billion.

Deadline reports that the developing series, titled The Best Show on the Planet, is a satirical take on Hwang’s own experience when Squid Game became a worldwide phenomenon. Hwang told Deadline that the project is still in its early stages, so he could not share much about it.

“There are untapped parts of the world that don’t speak English and you only have to think of their market size,” Hwang told Deadline. “These are huge, growing populations. Non-English titles can’t reach the level of English titles yet due to a lack of investment, but if the trend continues then I personally think there will come a point when non-English language content goes beyond English language content.”