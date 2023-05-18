When Netflix announced that it would be introducing a game show based on one of its most popular shows, everyone was so excited at the prospect of a Stranger Things-inspired adventure game, or maybe even a Bridgerton-period dating show (one can dream). In reality, Netflix is taking Squid Game into an actual game, which sounds fun until you remember that the show involves the death of hundreds. Sounds a little bit like a lawsuit waiting to happen, right?

Netflix was quick to clarify that the game will not harm, kill and/or maim any contestants, though the big winner does get $4.56 million at the end, which is also the biggest prize in reality show history. That’s not to say that the show is without controversies, though.

Earlier this year, there were reports of “cruel” conditions on the set of the reality show, though Netflix insisted that nobody was injured. “It was just the cruelest, meanest thing I’ve ever been through,” an anonymous contestant told Rolling Stone. “We were a human horse race, and they were treating us like horses out in the cold racing and [the race] was fixed.”

Despite the reports, production moved forward, and the game show is expected to drop sometime in November. Similarly, the second season of the original Squid Game is set to begin filming this summer. So it looks like we will have a Squid Game fall (once again) in preparation for the inevitable 2024 release of season two. Get your Red Light, Green Light sneakers ready for this!

(Via Deadline)