Netflix has finally dropped the first look at Squid Game: The Challenge, the new reality competition series based on the wildly popular Squid Game series. Obviously, the contestants in this version won’t compete to the death. What they will compete for, however, is the largest cash prize in TV history.

According to the teaser, 456 players will push themselves to the limit for a whopping $4.56 million. As one of the player says, “People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.”

Thanks to the massive popularity of the original series, contestants flocked to participate in Squid Game: The Challenge, but the production quickly became bathed in controversy. Reports started coming in that players were experiencing “inhumane conditions” and suffering “multiple injuries.” Netflix reportedly conducted a safety review and Britain’s Health and Safety Executive visited the set. No violations were found, but it was stressed that the production “properly plan for risks.”

What exactly were those players put through? Guess we’ll find out soon.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Though the reality version of ‘Squid Game‘ isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line. 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres November 22 on Netflix.