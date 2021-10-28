Squid Game has been out since mid-September, but it’s still a fixture in Netflix’s top-10 list. The South Korean survival series is the streamer’s second most-watched program today behind You, but this time last month, it was number one — and breaking records. Deadline reports that “Squid Game repeated atop Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for the week of September 27 – October 3, dominating the Top 10 rankings and becoming only the sixth title to surpass three billion minutes viewed in a week’s span. It also marks the best title performance of 2021 in the U.S. rankings.”

The only other shows with over three billion minutes viewed in a week: You, Tiger King (twice), Ozark (three times!), The Umbrella Academy, and The Crown. All on Netflix. Here’s the rest of the top for the week of September 27 – October 3, just to show how far ahead Squid Game is from the competition.

1. Squid Game – 9 episodes, 3.26 billion minutes of viewing

2. Midnight Mass – 7 eps, 1.17 billion minutes

3. Maid – 10 eps, 850 million minutes

4. Cocomelon – 12 eps, 635 million minutes

5. NCIS – 353 eps, 560 million minutes

6. Lucifer – 93 eps, 536 million minutes

7. The Great British Baking Show – 67 eps, 534 million minutes

8. Criminal Minds – 316 eps, 515 million minutes

9 (tie) Sex Education – 24 eps, 469 million minutes

9 (tie) The Guilty (movie) – 496 million minutes

Squid Game‘s continuing popularity is a big relief to everyone who bought a track suit costume weeks ago and lost the receipt. It’s still topical.

(Via Deadline)