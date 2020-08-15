There’s a lot of new Star Trek content coming our way, partly because its home streaming service CBS All Access needs plenty of content to fill its coffers. But arguably the most unusual is the one called Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated series from Rick and Morty writer and Solar Opposites co-creator Mike McMahan. The show launched on August 6, with 10 episodes released at a very non-Netflix-y one week at a time. And though you do have to be a CBS All Access subscriber to see them, they did make the maiden episode available to everyone by dropping it on YouTube.

As evidenced by the Rick and Morty connection, Lower Decks isn’t a typical all-ages show. Its humor is decidedly adult, and the mayhem a lot wilder than you expect from any Trek iteration. It doesn’t even follow the usual heroes. Instead, it’s about crew members at the bottom of the food chain, hoping for promotions they’ll likely never get yet still getting involved in wild adventures. The reviews have been mixed-to-positive, but now everyone, and not just those shelling out for the umpteenth streamer, can judge the show for themselves. Alas, if you wish to watch other Trek programs, like Discovery, Picard or the forthcoming Strange New Worlds, you’re gonna have to fork over some more cash.

You can watch the first episode of Lower Decks in the video above.

(Via /Film)