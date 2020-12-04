The Star Wars show everyone is talking about these days is The Mandalorian, but more are on the way and are being shot despite the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One of those is the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, with Ewan McGregor apparently reprising his Episode I-III role as the Jedi Master on Disney+.

Casting information for any Star Wars show has been tough to come by in the Mandalorian era. But it seems some details about where the latest Star Wars TV show will film has leaked out, and people are having a lot of fun with the news of one reported filming location. The Boston CBS affiliate reported Thursday that the Disney+ show is scheduled to shoot in The Hub in early 2021.

It looks like “Star Wars” is coming to Boston. A posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com says “Star Wars: Kenobi” is set to shoot in Boston on Jan. 4, 2021. … “Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy,” a project summary states.

It’s weird to imagine Star Wars filming anywhere that’s tethered to this Earth, but it has to film somewhere despite looking like a galaxy far, far away. Boston is one of the most architecturally interesting cities in America, partially because it’s one of the oldest. But while there are some locations in the city that may pass for a temple, it’s unclear where in the city they’ll recreate Tatooine.

Still, the idea of the franchise setting up shop in Boston mostly had people thinking not about what Boston looks like, but stereotypically what it sounds like. Which is why a lot of people made jokes in a Boston accent on Thursday when they learned the news.

Ma, I need to go to fackin Tosche station to pick up the fackin powah convertahs https://t.co/TDvRGhLFBi — Patrick Holidays (@lunch_enjoyer) December 4, 2020

bro, I fackin told you, if you strike me down my cousin Sully Kenobi is gonna come here and he is more powerful than you can fackin imagine bro — Patrick Holidays (@lunch_enjoyer) December 4, 2020

I had a cousin who worked on the death stah dude. yeah he said he went to fackin dath vadah’s house in wintah hill one time. im serious dude — Patrick Holidays (@lunch_enjoyer) December 4, 2020

Honestly "Darth Vader" in a Boston accent is so amazing that I'm a little angry this doesn't exist already https://t.co/v437NrUCwt — All I Want For Christmas Is Adam Jacobi (@Adam_J_Tweets) December 4, 2020

Star Wars is wicked pissah, bring out the Dunkies https://t.co/BwwkPVEiQ4 — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) December 3, 2020

OBI-WAN: I must find out if there are other Jedi left in the galaxy

MARK WAHLBERG, OBI-WAN'S COUSIN: Hey what kinda name is Obi-Wan anyway, you a foreignah or somethin https://t.co/1anMS5Nuqc — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) December 4, 2020

[boston accent] mastawh yodawh https://t.co/VybMFXftbq — direct action bronson (@mustachetoilet) December 4, 2020

There was also plenty of room for sports-adjacent jokes.

THE DEAD SPEAK! pic.twitter.com/idpewKilQ1 — Jason Kirk, This American Life's cornhole expert (@thejasonkirk) December 4, 2020

bobuh fett from woostah you ah on the air hey how come the empire doesn’t sign a true dirt dawg like trawt nixon instead of these overpaid humps who can’t build a death stah if their dunkin depended on it https://t.co/zAz5u3Gc5J — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 4, 2020

"Oh, I'm Afraid The Deflector Shield Will Be Quite Operational When Your Friends Arrive!” https://t.co/zix0bnb6VG pic.twitter.com/87DyzkE8Yx — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 4, 2020

As a number of people pointed out, Bill Burr’s Boston accent has already entered the Star Wars canon thanks to The Mandalorian, so it’s entirely possible that Beantown itself is in the Star Wars universe.

between this and bill burr in the mandalorian i think it's confirmed Space Boston is Star Wars canon https://t.co/aNVP7lDANe — 🍁🌹💀Boston Obi-Wan🦇🍂🍁 (@sam_jail) December 4, 2020

Bill burr in star wars implies that Boston is both far older than we thought and intergalactic in origin and that keeps me up at night. — _BIG_MAD_ (@BrontWhat) December 4, 2020

Once the show’s CGI wizardry is all said and done, there probably won’t be many signs of Boston or London in the finished product of Star Wars: Kenobi. But it is fun to think of the Star Wars galaxy actually existing somewhere much closer to our own.