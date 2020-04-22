Star Wars, what a concept!

Variety reports that Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll, is working on a Star Wars series for Disney+. Little is known about the plot, other than “sources say it will be a female-centric series that takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.” Headland, who also wrote and directed Bachelorette and 2015’s underrated Sleeping with Other People, is attached as showrunner and writer.

There’s no word on casting yet, but the time is now (or whenever it premieres) for Natasha Lyonne to be in Star Wars. Either that, or Columbo.

The still-untitled series joins two other Star Wars projects currently in development for Disney’s streaming service: the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor and a Rogue One prequel following Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor. That’s on top of The Mandalorian, which was recently renewed for season three; The Clone Wars animated series (series finale on May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day); and the Legends of the Hidden Temple-indebted Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, hosted by Ahmed Best.

By 2022, Disney+ is going to be all Star Wars and Marvel shows. Not that I’m complaining, necessarily. It beats the current strategy of Baby Yoda and not being Quibi.

(Via Variety)