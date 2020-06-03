One of the more interesting developments in the upcoming TV season is, what’s going to happen with Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Is anyone really in the mood for a wacky cop comedy? That’s a conversation I’m sure creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur, producer Andy Samberg, and the writers are currently having, but on Twitter, one of the show’s stars is asking other actors who have played cops to donate to help arrested protesters.

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz on B99, gave $11,000 to the Community Justice Exchange and shared the receipt on Twitter. “I’m an actor who plays a detective on TV. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math,” she tweeted, thanking The Tick star and Blank Check co-host Griffin Newman for the inspiration. “I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago,” he wrote. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”

I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020

I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020

Others have joined in, from reasons ranging from “My wife loves Paul Blart” to “I’ve tweeted this meme twice where Al Pacino plays a member of the LAPD! I’m sorry!” to “I played Sgt. Fogarty in my high school’s production of Chicago. I did a *very* bad job.”

The rest of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and Goor also chipped in with a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. “The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally,” Goor wrote. “Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.”

You can donate here.