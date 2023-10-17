TV

Stephen Colbert Is Working From Home After Testing Positive For COVID (Taylor’s Version)

The Late Show viewers might have thought they were watching a pandemic-era rerun on Monday night, but nope, that’s host Stephen Colbert broadcasting from his home in 2023.

“Keen-eyed viewers may notice tonight’s show looks just a little different. I am not presently in the Ed Sullivan Theater. I’m in Ed Sulli-my house because this morning, I woke up feeling, uh, not great. Flaming throat. A little sweaty. Cough-y. I took one of those at-home tests and it said I am not pregnant,” he said. “Then I took a COVID test and it told me I am pregnant with COVID.”

Colbert, who joked that he has “COVID-19… again, even though it’s 2023,” is pretty sure he knows where he caught it from. “I saw [Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour]. It was great. I sang, I laughed, I screamed along with my fellow Swifties who were so excited that they came to the theater despite their high fevers, loss of taste and smell, and… OK, that’s where I got COVID. I got COVID (Taylor’s Version),” he said.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour made over $130 million worldwide during its opening weekend. That’s a lot of full theaters. It could qualify as a supersreader event, but that’s the orbs are for. They’re warding off illness.

You can watch Colbert’s Late Show monologue above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×