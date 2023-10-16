Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film opened in theaters across the globe a few days ago. As Swifties packed out the theaters to catch her tour performances, it seems now we can know just how well it did during its debut weekend.

In North America alone, it raked in $92.8 million at the box office, making it the second-biggest October debut ever — right behind 2019’s Joker at $96 million, according to Variety. This also made it the highest-grossing concert movie, surpassing the $73 million record that was previously held by Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never in 2011.

As for the Eras Tour film’s global earnings, it totaled $123.5 million. The publication also notes that since Swift took an unconventional approach and self-produced the film, opting for a distribution deal with AMC Theaters, she would take 57 percent of the ticket sales. The rest would go to benefitting the theaters — as it is not just exclusive to AMC, but it definitely helps.

“Her spectacular performance delighted fans, who dressed up and danced through the film,” AMC’s Chief Content Officer, Elizabeth Frank, shared with Variety in a statement. “With tremendous recommendations and fans buying tickets to see this concert film several times, we anticipate Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film playing to big audiences for weeks to come.”

