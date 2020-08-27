Stephen Colbert: Trump Doesn’t Care If You Die, ‘As Long As He Wins’

One of Stephen Colbert’s responsibilities as The Late Show host is to stay up to date with the news, but you can’t blame him for not watching the Republican National Convention. Seeing the not-coked-out photos of Donald Trump, Jr. online is good enough for him, thank you very much. Colbert opened Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show with a confession: “I did not watch much of the convention tonight. And fullest disclosure: I did not watch any of it.” But you missed… a sh*t-ton of flags.

“Because right now in America, we’re facing a global pandemic that has killed 180,000 Americans, heavily armed Rambo wannabes are murdering people in our streets, the strongest hurricane in the history of the Gulf Coast is making landfall as I speak, and the RNC’s message is: Who’s up for four more years?” Colbert said. He knows that not watching the RNC means “I didn’t do my job tonight,” but “I feel great about it”:

“Why should we pay attention to what they’re saying if none of what they’re saying tonight is about what’s happening in America right now? Why should we watch their reality show if it doesn’t reflect our reality? Why subject ourselves to their lies that stick to your soul like hot tar? Lies like: Donald Trump cares whether you live or die.”

Colbert later covered the Trump administration pressuring the CDC to change coronavirus testing guidelines and the shooting of Jacob Blake. “That is why voting in November is so important,” he said. “Because Donald Trump does not care if you live or die of COVID, or racism, as long as he wins.” Watch the clip above.