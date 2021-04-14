Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a frequent guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert over the years, so Stephen Colbert feels comfortable offering advice to the wrestler-turned-actor. As long as it’s not candy-ass advice. During Tuesday’s episode of the late-night program, Colbert skillfully transitioned from Senator John Cornyn criticizing Joe Biden for not being online enough to The Rock potentially running for president.

“Look, folks,” Colbert said, changing his tone and emotion, “I love Dwayne ‘Rock’ the Johnson as much as the next middle-aged man who loves Fast Cars Go Zoom. But for the love of Ludacris, Dwayne, we don’t need another celebrity in the White House! Just ’cause people love something doesn’t mean we should hand it the nuclear codes. That’s why we’ve never elected President Surprise Onion Ring in Your French Fries.”

Besides, Colbert continued, “we’ve already have a couple of Presidents Johnson. We’d have to call his administration 2 POTUS 2 Prez: Executive Drift.” Also, “no one would come to our state dinners,” as the meals would be “12 pounds of steamed cod and a blender full of creatine powder.” It’s no mountain of McDonald’s and Wendy’s, but it’ll do.

Colbert then spoke to Johnson directly. “Bottom line, Dwayne, you won’t even like the gig,” he said. “You’re an action star. Being a president is boring. It’s all legislation and diplomacy and paperwork. And as all we know, paper… beats Rock.” Well done.

