Stephen Colbert Used His ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Fandom To Skewer Rudy Giuliani

07.31.18

Stephen Colbert‘s love of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings, both in book and film form, is welldocumented, culminating in a cameo in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. Occasionally on The Late Show, Colbert’s fandom creeps in with hilarious references, and Monday night’s show was no different. Colbert spent his monologue dragging Rudy Giuliani‘s bizarre TV behavior and his seeming inability to understand whether or not the President had broken any laws with his dealings with Russia. Instead of clarity, he parroted back the increasingly common refrain of “collusion is not illegal!”

Colbert also called out Giulini’s flip-flopping over the believability of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, calling upon a popular character in The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. Much like Gollum’s torment over whether or not he can trust the hobbits Frodo and Sam, Giuliani seems to waffle back and forth over Cohen’s trustworthiness.

While the cringing Wormtongue could also be used to describe many in the current administration, Gollum seems like the best fit for Trump’s current counsel. However, even Gollum knew in his heart that stealing was a crime, so perhaps he could teach Giuliani a thing or two about what is or isn’t illegal.

