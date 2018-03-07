This Is Sterling K. Brown In The Most Creative ‘SNL’ Promo Yet

#SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.07.18

SNL promos are usually amusing, but uninspiring.

The week’s host and a cast member, often Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, show off their dance moves or best impressions, or push literal buttons. But lately, SNL has been outdoing itself. There was Natalie Portman’s overly dramatic return to Studio 8H (she showed the world what Natalie Portman can do), and for his SNL debut, Sterling K. Brown provides the voiceover for a recreation of the opening credits made from cardboard and toys.

The Emmy-winning This Is Us and Black Panther star confusing his name with Steve Martin’s is cute, but the best part is the pairing of cast members and toys.

-Beck Bennett: Fred from Scooby-Doo
-Aidy Bryant: a Care Bear
-Michael Che: Felix the Cat
-Pete Davidson: one of the pigs from Angry Birds
-Leslie Jones: black Tinkerbell
-Colin Jost: Prince Charming (sure)
-Kyle Mooney: A Cyberman from Doctor Who
-Cecily Strong: Snow White
-Kenan Thompson: the Hulk
-Mikey Day: a Power Ranger
-Heidi Gardner: I want to say… almost Jem from Jem and the Holograms?
-Alex Moffat: Hawkeye
-Luke Null: one of the Aristocats
-Chris Redd: Taz
-Melissa Villaseñor: Sora from Kingdom Hearts

Also, Kate McKinnon, whose toy I couldn’t place (please do @ me). Anyway, I wonder what character the cast would pick for Lorne is? Yeah, you’re right: it’s probably Cosmo Spacely.

Brown hosts with musical guest James Bay, followed by Bill Hader next week.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSSNLSterling K Brown

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP