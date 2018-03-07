This Is Sterling K. Brown In The Most Creative ‘SNL’ Promo Yet

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

SNL promos are usually amusing, but uninspiring.

The week’s host and a cast member, often Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, show off their dance moves or best impressions, or push literal buttons. But lately, SNL has been outdoing itself. There was Natalie Portman’s overly dramatic return to Studio 8H (she showed the world what Natalie Portman can do), and for his SNL debut, Sterling K. Brown provides the voiceover for a recreation of the opening credits made from cardboard and toys.

The Emmy-winning This Is Us and Black Panther star confusing his name with Steve Martin’s is cute, but the best part is the pairing of cast members and toys.

-Beck Bennett: Fred from Scooby-Doo

-Aidy Bryant: a Care Bear

-Michael Che: Felix the Cat

-Pete Davidson: one of the pigs from Angry Birds

-Leslie Jones: black Tinkerbell

-Colin Jost: Prince Charming (sure)

-Kyle Mooney: A Cyberman from Doctor Who

-Cecily Strong: Snow White

-Kenan Thompson: the Hulk

-Mikey Day: a Power Ranger

-Heidi Gardner: I want to say… almost Jem from Jem and the Holograms?

-Alex Moffat: Hawkeye

-Luke Null: one of the Aristocats

-Chris Redd: Taz

-Melissa Villaseñor: Sora from Kingdom Hearts

Also, Kate McKinnon, whose toy I couldn’t place (please do @ me). Anyway, I wonder what character the cast would pick for Lorne is? Yeah, you’re right: it’s probably Cosmo Spacely.

Brown hosts with musical guest James Bay, followed by Bill Hader next week.