For someone who works in entertainment, Steve Harvey is sort of in his own little world. He shows up to host Family Feud, dabbles in the judicial system, and even has his own line of luxury ties, so you’ll have to forgive him if he doesn’t know about the complex inner workings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or even the actors who are involved. He has ties to make.

On a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud, American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Katharine McPhee brought their families to battle it out against each other, though it turned into a confusing guessing game for Harvey, as it sometimes does.

When given the prompt “Name a famous Tom that a girl would love to go to the prom with,” your typical Toms were mentioned. Hanks, Brady, Cruise all landed on the board (sorry to Tom Hardy), and this is where it got difficult for the older people in the room.

McPhee guessed Tom Middleston, before correcting herself to Tom Hiddleston, the man known for playing Loki (though she referred to him as the guy who was with Taylor Swift). Harvey seemingly played it cool, even though he quietly asked, “Who?” Hiddleston was not on the board.

Finally, it went back to Aiken’s family, and 15-year-old Parker suggested Tom Holland, who is the youngest of the bunch and the most likely to attend prom, but that went over their heads. Harvey, once again, was confused, but it did end up on the board!

“Who is Tom Holland?” Harvey earnestly asked. Aiken replied, “He’s Spider-Man. Listen, it was the 15-year-old that came up with it, so don’t feel bad, Steve.” He looked like he felt a little bad.

Listen, Harvey doesn’t have time to watch any and every Marvel movie that comes out because he has been carrying Family Feud on his back for over a decade. When he’s not designing his premium silk ties or asking contestants absurd questions, the man needs some rest.

