Loki may have wrapped up its reality-breaking first season over the summer, but the love for the show is still going strong all the way into October. The Trickster God and his several variants were a prominent presence this Halloween, but the top honor easily goes to the late Steve Irwin’s son, Robert, who not only decked himself out as Loki, but he also dressed up an actual real-life alligator as Alligator Loki. Robert’s tweet was a smash hit the moment it hit Twitter, and it’s already sitting at well over 100,000 “likes,” thanks in part to the authentic reptile touch.

Happy Halloween from a couple of variants 🐊#Loki pic.twitter.com/ax6gh1KF4x — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) October 31, 2021

Of course, Robert was not the only Loki out there, and keeping with the show’s themes, here a cavalcade of various Lokis that each have their own unique twist on the character as well as a few Sylvies tossed in for good measure.

Now which one of us are you? #Loki pic.twitter.com/Fuao99pI2B — dJ Ghost (@blckkevin) November 1, 2021

Happy Halloween from my family of Loki variants to yours. #Loki @LokiOfficial pic.twitter.com/W4GebszIlh — Capt Cash (@CaptCash) November 1, 2021

Oh, and naturally, someone had to do Alligator Loki, but make it sexy. It is Halloween after all.

Halloween costume: Alligator Loki but make it sexy. pic.twitter.com/HHVxVeYloV — Liz Hsiao Lan Alper (@LizAlps) October 29, 2021

Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the Disney+ series is officially set to return for a second season after delivering a universe-breaking finale that will have widespread effects on the current slate of upcoming MCU films. Most notably, that includes Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, which will both explore the multiverse that’s currently being torn apart by Jonathan Major’s Kang.

The first season of Loki is available for streaming on Disney+.