In recent days, rumors have been flying about a relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, and indeed, the two have been seen out and about together on numerous occasions. Now, Miley Cyrus has offered a musical nod to the apparent relationship while appearing on The Tonight Show alongside Davidson, with whom she will be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson on NBC later this month.

On the show, Cyrus covered Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” backed by The Roots, and as the band started playing the song, Cyrus said, “Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played.” That got an “Oh, thank you” from Davidson off-camera. Later in the song, Cyrus visited Davidson, who was sitting next to Jimmy Fallon, and sang, “Should’ve been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant. I’m going to watch a movie in freakin’ Staten Island,” which got some face-covering laughs from Davidson.

Cyrus’ lyrics are an apparent reference to both Davidson’s Staten Island home and the time a couple weeks ago that Davidson and Kardashian were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi, an upscale Italian restaurant in in Santa Monica before hopping in a Lamborghini SUV.

Watch Cyrus’ cover above and other clips from her and Davidson’s appearance below.