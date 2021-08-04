With exactly one week to go until its Disney+ premiere, Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ has dropped a new clip that shows what Steve Rogers is up to in the alternate reality where Peggy Carter takes the super-soldier serum instead of him. In the preview, aptly titled “Steve,” Peggy, Bucky, and Dum-Dum Dugan are pinned down while taking on a Hydra facility and call for air support, which arrives in a very unexpected form.

Flying into the battle is The Hydra Stomper, a massive robot that bears a very close resemblance to Tony Stark’s first Iron Man suit. Only this time, the man inside the armor isn’t the billionaire playboy philanthropist, but instead, non-superpowered WWII soldier Steve Rogers.

Considering its been confirmed that Dominic Cooper will reprise his role of Howard Stark as part of Marvel’s What If…? massive voice cast, it appears the genius inventor will develop Iron Man technology several decades before his son gets trapped in a cave.

As for Peggy’s transformation into Captain Carter, the What If…? creators have revealed that they planned for a second season, and the Hayley Atwell-voiced character will be a sort of connective tissue between seasons thanks to her “strong connection” to The Watcher.

“We realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character we would revisit in every season, and continue that adventure,” executive producer Brad Winderbaum told io9. “Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas. So you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when.”