Despite Stranger Things Season 4 getting pushed back because of the pandemic, anticipation for the ’80s mashup series still remains high, which raises the question of what Netflix is going to do when the show eventually reaches its “endgame.” Will it go the Game of Thrones route and start chasing spinoffs? According to a new interview with Executive Producer Shawn Levy, those talks are already happening.

While promoting his latest directorial project, Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, Levy confirmed David Harbour’s comments that Stranger Things is starting to work towards a definitive ending, possibly in Season 5. When asked if spinoffs are being explored to keep the fan-favorite franchise going, Levy essentially called the move a no-brainer while highlighting that the series has become a “tent pole” for Netflix. Via Collider:

Obviously certain other shows played key roles in their evolution, but Stranger Things with 196 million viewers over the time that we’ve been on the air, that’s a lot of households. And it’s unique in that Netflix service. What’s been made clear is there is an interest and a real voracious appetite for any offshoot, any other iteration format or extension of the franchise, the characters, the mythology. And certainly those conversations are hardly evolved, but they’re also not non-existent.

While confirmation that spinoff talks are happening is clearly exciting news for Stranger Things fans, the more pressing question is when can they expect a Season 4 release date. While he couldn’t offer a concrete date, here’s what Levy told Variety last week.

“It’s coming soon enough,” he said. “And as for when exactly that will be announced — quite soon.”

