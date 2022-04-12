After months (and years) of waiting, the Stranger Things season 4 trailer is finally here.

The horror movie-inspired season will begin to answer questions about the Upside Down and, hopefully, why anyone in their right mind would want to live in Hawkins, Indiana. “This season, we really wanted to really get into it and [reveal] some of those answers. But to do that properly, we needed time, so it just became bigger and bigger,” Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer said, adding that season four is about “revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers.”

After watching the trailer above, I need answers to some questions, including:

1. What’s the deal with the creepy Creel house?

2. What is the “war” that can’t be won without Eleven’s help?

3. How will Hopper escape his Russian prison and make it back to Hawkins?

4. How is Steve’s hair still so perfect?

5. Is this guy shredding a guitar on a rooftop during an end of the world-looking storm immediately my new favorite character?

I can answer that last one: yes.

Stranger Things, which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Brett Gelman, along with new cast members Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger!), Amybeth McNulty, and Eduardo Franco, premieres on May 27, followed by the second half of the season on July 1.