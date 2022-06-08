The Duffer’s choice to use Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” as the song that was able to break the demonic Vecna’s hold on Max during season 4 of Stranger Things keeps yielding benefits. And not just for Bush, who saw the song chart for the first time since the mid-’80s. We’re also getting a bit of insight into what friends, interesting strangers, and show stars alike are using to cling to this realm thanks to social posts and interviews. And this is one such interview. Well, it’s a snippet from our upcoming conversation with Jim Hopper himself, David Harbour. Look for it at the end of the month as Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 approaches. But, until then, here’s Harbour on what song would save him from the oily beast.

“I’m a weird creature of [habit]. I go through one month or two-month-long phases where I’ll just hit a song really hard. Part of it has to do with the fact that I may be acting in something. I like to center that thing,” said Harbour, adding that he’s been listening to “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I on repeat while walking down the street. “I guess, should Vecna capture me now, it would be that.”

While that answer certainly checks the box, it didn’t quench Harbour’s need to reveal his ’90s soul while pondering if he’d have to go way back to break Vecna’s hold. And so, with a brief bit of further ponderance, he went on to push through the smoke to take us way back to a time of pained howls by the likes of Scott Weiland and Pat Monahan.

“In general, it’s terrible ’90s rock ballads, the stuff that I listened to when I was smoking weed in college. Like ‘Drops of Jupiter’ [from Train] or Stone Temple Pilots or Counting Crows,” he admitted. “Revealing music, I feel like, just reveals how dorky I am but I might give it up for Adam Duritz and those Counting Crows. I want something raging like a Counting Crows song. I’m showing my ’90s, but yeah, that would be it for me, I think.”

So there you have it, never find yourself hanginaround David Harbour without a copy of This Desert Life and a Discman handy. We need him!

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now and Volume 2 is set to stream July 1.