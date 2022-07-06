hopper st4
netflix
TV

A ‘Stranger Things’ Fan-Favorite Character Was Originally Killed Off In Season 4 Before Being Spared

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

[This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4]

Both things can be true: there are too many characters on Stranger Things, but the new season four characters are welcome additions to the show. OK, maybe not all of them (Jason deserved his horrible death), but take Eddie, for instance. He was a nerd father figure to Dustin, and he shredded to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to distract an army of demon-bats, which is an objectively cool thing to do. From a story-telling perspective, it makes sense why Eddie was killed off. But the Iron Maiden fan will be missed.

Eddie was one of a few recently-introduced faces to die in season four, along with cheerleader Chrissy and Nancy’s horny newspaper friend, but the Stranger Things creators spared another new character.

“In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dimitri, a.k.a. Enzo, didn’t make it,” Matt Duffer revealed to Collider about the Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper. “Then he ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

Enzo is a fan favorite, but he’s not Stephen King’s favorite Russian character:

Yuri, Enzo, and Murray, eating peanut butter in a broken-down planes around the globe. Now there’s a spinoff idea.

(Via Collider)

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×