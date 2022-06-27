It’s no secret that networks will often want to take their biggest hit and try to develop a spin-off, though it seems like only a handful really make it out into the world. So it makes sense that Netflix would want to explore some more Upside Down-themed stories, and they might be doing just that.

While speaking with Variety, those Duffer Brothers were at it again chatting about the upcoming season four finale that is being hyped as the most upsetting episode ever, but they also started discussing the potential spinoffs that the series could inspire.

Netflix has yet to confirm a spinoff, and it will likely not happen until Stranger Things wraps after next season, but the brothers have already started sketching out a timeline for a new series. “There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel,” Ross explained. “I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.” The brothers have famously been fine-tuning the finale just days before it airs.

Matt Duffer then added, “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it,” Matt adds. “It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.” We are all well aware of what happens when you reboot a show for the wrong reasons.

Whatever the spinoff may be, let’s hope it takes place in the ’90s so that Netflix can get the Spice Girls to reunite. Hey, they were able to get Kate Bush out of hiding. Anything can happen!

