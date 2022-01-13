The most recent episode of FX’s brilliant comedy Atlanta aired in May 2018. It was a different time: Drake had the number one song in the country, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was dominating the box office, and the world was terrible.

OK, maybe things haven’t changed that much, but it does feel like season two happened a lifetime ago. Do you remember what happened in the season two finale? I didn’t until looking it up (it involves a gun, a backpack, and Paper Boi telling Earn, “You my family”), and then I remembered why Atlanta was Uproxx‘s best show of 2018.

Thankfully, after a nearly four-year break, Atlanta is coming back in March. Ahead of the premiere, FX released a new teaser for season three that has Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) stuck in a nightmare of capitalism. Over what sounds like a corny cover of “So Fresh, So Clean” by ATL legends Outkast, Paper Boi says, “These products scare me.” Thumbs up.

Here’s more:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, season three finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred / Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield), and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Atlanta returns to FX on March 24, and hits Hulu the following day.