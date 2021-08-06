Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy assured fans that Season 4 release date would be revealed “quite soon,” and a new teaser for the Netflix sci-fi horror series has fulfilled, well, part of that promise. The official Stranger Things Twitter account dropped the latest preview on Friday morning along with a timeframe for the heavily anticipated new episodes.

“See y’all in the Upside Down. Stranger Things returns in 2022,” the caption read above the new video, which offers a very brief glimpse of Season 4, particularly Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and a bald, but very much alive Hopper (David Harbour). The teaser also seems to heavily suggest that something is coming, and in the Stranger Things world, that’s never good.

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs

Stranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZh — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 6, 2021

While 2022 is a vague timeframe, it does track with Stranger Things‘ delayed production due to the pandemic. Season 4 was still filming as of July. Also, any hope (from fans) of a late 2021 release may have gone out the window once The Witcher Season 2 nabbed a December date despite having production delays of its own.

There is a silver lining though for fans hoping for more Stranger Things. Levy also recently confirmed that the creative team has been having discussions with Netflix about a spinoff.

“What’s been made clear is there is an interest and a real voracious appetite for any offshoot, any other iteration format or extension of the franchise, the characters, the mythology,” Levy told Collider. “And certainly those conversations are hardly evolved, but they’re also not non-existent.”

