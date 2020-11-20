Here is something that I believe: Robert Englund should have won the Oscar over Michael Douglas in 1988 for his performance as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. No, really. The “greed is good” speech from Wall Street is fine and whatever, but it’s no “welcome to primetime, bitch” or “What’s wrong, Joey? Feeling tongue-tied?” Unfortunately, we can’t go back in time and take away Douglas’ Oscar, but we can return to the 1980s through Stranger Things, which cast Englund for season four.

Englund is set to play Victor Creel, “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The horror movie icon is one of several new additions to the Netflix hit, along with Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H’ghar from Game of Thrones) as a Russian prison guard who “befriends” Chief Hopper and Jamie Campbell Bower (young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1) as “Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter may be poised to take a stand.” Other new cast members include:

-Nikolaj Djuricko as Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy peanut butter; -Mason Dye as Jason Carver, a rich sports star whose perfect world begins to unravel in the face of a new evil; -Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins.

Hopefully all the extra time between Stranger Things seasons has allowed the Duffer Brothers to write at least one “on a scale from 1 to 10, your pain is going to be an Eleven, bitch”-type joke for Englund. But, y’know, better than that.

