It’s been nearly two years since the most recent season of Stranger Things, but production is underway on season four. David Harbour, who plays not-dead Chief Jim Hopper, took a break during filming to record an Instagram Live video for his followers, including Millie Bobby Brown, who called out her co-star for being on social media.

“I haven’t done Instagram Live in a little while. I think I can only be here for like three and a half minutes because I think I have to go to set fairly soon,” the Emmy-nominated actor said. “I’m here, shooting season four of our television show. I don’t think I’m supposed to be showing you these things. Who wants to hear spoilers for season four? Let me just read directly from the script.” Harbour didn’t go that far, but people did notice how beaten up and bruised he looked. Either the actor had a loooooooooooooong night (I bet Winona Ryder could drink him under the table), or Hopper’s in for a rough season.

David then broke out in laughter when he noticed Millie was watching his Live. “Oh sh*t!” he said. “Millie! Oh, no. Millie, don’t tell Netflix, don’t tell Netflix that I’m doing Instagram Live from set. I’m just gonna read your sections of the script, Millie. I’m just gonna tell everybody what happens to Eleven this season.”

Bobby Brown instructed Harbour to “get off of Live and go back to work!” He then joked, “I’m getting fired.” If Hopper is played by Ron Perlman next season, you’ll know why.

Stranger Things return in 2022.

