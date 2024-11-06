On Stranger Things, today, November 6, is the day that Will Byers was abducted into the Upside Down. Forty-one years after that event, Netflix has announced some exciting news about the fifth and final season of the show.

Stranger Things season 5 is confirmed to premiere in 2025, as expected. The streaming service also released the titles of the final eight episodes, which will take place in 1987:

-“The Crawl”

-“The Vanishing of…”

-“The Turnbow Trap”

-“Sorcerer”

-“Shock Jock”

-“Escape From Camazotz”

-“The Bridge”

-“The Rightside Up”

The full title of the episode “The Vanishing of…” wasn’t fully revealed in the announcement video, which you can watch here, but it’s a reference to the series premiere, “The Vanishing of Will Byers.” Who will vanish this time? The series finale is also a callback to the season 1 finale, “The Upside Down.”

“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” star David Harbour recently shared about the final episode of Stranger Things. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.” He added that it’s “the best episode they’ve ever done.”

It’s still unknown if every episode of Stranger Things season 5 will be released at once, or if the season will be split into two “volumes,” like in season 4.