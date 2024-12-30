Did ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Figure Out When Season 5 Premieres?

Here’s what we know about Stranger Things season 5: it’s the final season, and it’s premiering in 2025. Here’s what we don’t know: almost everything else, including the exact premiere date. But fans of the Netflix series think they figured out.

“I know when [season] 5 will release!” user “lol123456789pp” wrote on the Stranger Things subreddit. They were gifted an officially licensed 2025 calendar for Christmas and noticed that “some dates are titled with the word stranger things.” They are: May 14, July 6, October 11, and December 28.

Those seemingly arbitrary dates don’t appear to have any in-universe significance (unlike November 6, the day when Will Byers went missing, a.k.a. Stranger Things Day), so many fans are theorizing Netflix is planning a teaser for May 14, a trailer for July 6, and the season will be split into two volumes, released on October 11 and December 28. That could make sense since filming just wrapped, and there’s months of post-production work to come.

However, October 11 and December 28 are a Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and Netflix doesn’t typically release shows over the weekend. Also, as a Reddit user pointed out: “I had a Stranger Things calendar before season 3 came out and it also had ‘Stranger Things’ marked days like that scattered throughout, and unfortunately none of them meant anything.”

Maybe these dates mean something (May 14 is George Lucas’ birthday!), but more likely, they were picked at random. A stronger bet is the final episodes dropping on or around Stranger Things Day 2025, a Thursday.