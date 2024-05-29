The Stranger Things kids have grown up before our eyes. Millie Bobby Brown is married, Finn Wolfhard is approximately nine-feet tall, and Sadie Sink is hanging out with Taylor Swift. Then there’s Gaten Matarazzo, who was Broadway-famous before he became Netflix-famous on Stranger Things. But even his extra time in the spotlight couldn’t prepare him for one encounter with a fan.

“I did one very recently — and this is not very funny, but the reactions around it were quite funny — where this woman in her 40s said straight up, ‘I’ve had a crush on you since you were 13.’ And I was like, ‘That’s upsetting.’ I’m sure she just meant, ‘Aw, this kid’s cute.’ But then she doubled down,” he said on the Inside of You podcast, according to Variety.

The mom told Matarazzo that she is “aware of the age difference,” which is an extra weird thing to say because her daughter was there, too. Her reaction to the flirting (?): “Mom, what the f*ck?” She was right to say it.

This wasn’t an isolated incident, either.

He said he’s taken photos with fans and “I’ve had a few butt grabs for sure.” He’s now 21 years old and in production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, one of the biggest shows on Netflix.

No wonder celebrities are destroying the planet with their private planes: us regular folks make it weird.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Variety)