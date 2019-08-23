The Rundown: The Algorithms Are Boring Me To Death

Getty Image

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — The robots must be stopped

Okay, time to relax with a nice movie. Maybe a couple episodes of some television show. Let’s open up the old streaming services and see what’s out there tonight.

Hmm. Seen it. Seen it.

[scrolling]

Not interested. Seen it.

[scrolling]

Haven’t seen it but I just watched something like that last night. Seen it. Not interested. Seen it.

[45 minutes later]

Well, too late to start anything now. Time for bed.

Have you done this? God knows I have. A lot. More times than I’m comfortable admitting. Part of it is that I’m picky and indecisive and have to see a lot of things as part of my job, which leaves fewer fresh options to choose from. I’ll admit all of that. A big chunk of this is a Me problem. But the other part of it is that the algorithms are killing me.

Netflix’s algorithm is top-secret, just like the audience data for its shows, but the streaming giant does explain the basics of its process in a page titled “How Netflix’s Recommendation System Works.” The short version goes something like this: using a combination of your viewing habits, the viewing habits of people with “similar tastes and preferences,” and things like the time you watch and device you use, the algorithm spits out a list of recommendations for you on the home page.

Which, fine. I guess that’s as good a place as any to start. The problem with it all is that it’s a real garbage-in, garbage-out situation, and one that can reinforce viewing habits you already have and push you into a corner. “Oh, did you enjoy Air Force One? Here are 50 more movies about airplanes.” I do not want to watch another airplane movie, algorithm. I scratched that itch. I want to switch it up. I’m a well-rounded person with wide-ranging tastes. Show me something new. No, not White House Down. I know I just watched another movie about a president in peril. I just like Harrison Ford. Wait. Dammit. No, I don’t want to watch Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. No one wants to watch that. Get out of here.

It gets to the point that sometimes I try to trick the algorithm. Like, I’ll click on things I’m not in the mood to watch in the moment and let them run in the background while I work from home, just to shake up my recommendations later. Am I really watching this nature documentary right now? Barely. But I might want to watch some nature documentaries later and I’d like some options. I don’t want to have to search the whole library for them. I just want them on the home screen waiting for me. I thought this was supposed to be the future, dammit.

I’m aware this is madness. I’m behaving like a crazy person. I’m spending a non-zero amount of energy trying to trick a robot into providing me better service. I’ve done this on YouTube, too. I noticed all my recommendations were clips from late-night talk shows and basketball highlights — which are great! — so I started clicking on other things I find interesting and letting them run in a tab off to the side. I have no idea if it works. It probably doesn’t. But it feels like I’m doing something about it. That’s half the battle.

The biggest drawback to this #AlgoLife is that really good, interesting, different things can get lost in the shuffle. Yes, I watch a lot of action movies. Yes, I’m often at some stage of a Parks and Recreation re-watch. But that’s comfort food, the equivalent of eating a big bowl of macaroni and cheese for dinner. Sometimes I’m in the mood to broaden my horizons a bit and it’s getting harder to do that even as the number of options at our fingertips grows by the hour.

Last week in this column, I wrote about Lodge 49. The show had slipped under my radar last year but I ended up ripping through the first season in a five-day binge. I loved it. I still love it. But it never once cracked the front page of my recommendations on Hulu, despite the fact that weirdo burnout shows with a mixture of profound moments and truly wacky comedy are so firmly inside my wheelhouse that they can claim squatter’s rights. The problem is that Lodge 49 didn’t fit with things I watched recently and doesn’t fit in with, like, anything. It is sui generis, unlike other shows on television. How would an algorithm know how to target that? Because if it wasn’t pushed in front me, a person who very much enjoys that kind of thing, then how does it stand a chance without human intervention?

The nice thing is that, now that I found it, it will hopefully train the algorithm a little bit more. The downside is that, once I’m done watching it, I might be in the mood for something else. Which brings us back to the problem I mentioned at the beginning. The scrolling.

And scrolling.

And scrolling.

Do better, robots.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Let’s get crazy

Marvel

Spider-man is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe and people are losing their minds about it. A dispute over money will bring Peter Parker and company back to their previous home, Sony, which held the rights to the character before working out a Spidey-share arrangement for a few films to bring him into the Marvel fold. It’s all very complicated and involves percentages and fractions and I absolutely have nothing of value to the conversation, so instead, I’ll just make these two points:

It’s fun to picture one side of the negotiation being led by J. Jonah Jameson (“GET ME SPIDER-MAN)

It would be kind of cool if movie characters became free agents every few years like players in the NBA

Would this second thing be needlessly complicated and hopelessly unworkable? Well, yeah. Probably. I’m not even sure how we would start. Who would get to make the decisions for each character? It’s not like they’re real people with agency to make real-world decisions, you know? But also, and I think this is important, there’s no reason to let facts get in the way of some nice, pure fun. So, let’s not do that. Let’s just run wild for a minute.

The example I tossed out when I first had the idea was Lionsgate signing Hulk away from Marvel and putting him in John Wick, but there are so many other fun ways this could go. Thanos in the Fast & Furious franchise is one idea. Or like what if Mission: Impossible loses Ethan Hunt to a Star Wars megadeal and so they panic and sign Paddington Bear to fill that empty spot. That week of NBA free agency this summer, starting a few days before the floodgates opened and continuing through a few days after, was one of the wildest sports weeks I’ve ever seen. I see no reason we can’t extend it to other areas of life.

It would be total chaos. Just outright anarchy. Comic-Con would turn into a mad scramble of tampering and secret negotiations and the Hollywood trades would be filled with borderline baseless NBA-style speculation like “I’m hearing reports that James Cameron is working on a three-way deal to bring Forky from Toy Story 4 to the Avatar universe.” I would enjoy this even if no one else would. Is that what’s important here? My enjoyment? I think so.