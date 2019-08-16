AMC

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Like Big Lebowski crossed with National Treasure, kind of

That’s how I described Lodge 49 to a friend of mine after I binged the first season this week. It’s an unfair comparison, I admit that. And it’s not entirely accurate. The show is so hard to pin down in one or two sentences, though. AMC says the show is “a modern fable about a disarmingly optimistic ex-surfer who is drifting after the death of his father and the collapse of the family business.” That’s fair. It is definitely that. But it’s also somehow and lot more complicated and a lot simpler. It’s lazy and relaxed and chill and then whooooaaaaa there are hidden rooms and outrageous physical comedy and a swirling mystery about alchemy and a fraternal organization that may or may not be hiding secrets. It’s got a little of that Mad Men vibe, where huge chunks of time will go by with nothing substantial happening, and then suddenly a) a dude will get his foot mangled by a lawnmower, and b) you’ll realize that what you thought was “nothing substantial” was actually the best part of the show.

See what I mean? That was actually a very good description. I really nailed it. And it still made no sense. The ex-surfer, Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell), is your Lebowski-type, a pleasant and kind slacker with a wound from a snake bite on his leg. He stumbles into a membership in the Order of the Lynx hoping to find answers about life. Things start getting weird around the third or fourth episode. There’s a thing with a live rat that had me gasping. And a mummy. And someone makes a really good point about people running around looking for unicorns when we already have rhinos right here. That one is going to stick with me.

I don’t want to scare you off, though. I feel like I might be scaring you off. The show is really very good. Yes, it’s strange and trippy in places, but it’s always pretty grounded. All of the characters in the show are searching for something, a way to fill a hole in their lives. Dud’s sister, Liz (Sonya Cassidy), is working at a Hooters-style restaurant called Shamroxx and self-destructs any time something potentially better comes along. His mentor at the lodge, Ernie (Brent Jennings), is alone and feeling stuck in a job he doesn’t particularly like, and being passed over by a younger employee everyone calls Beautiful Jeff. Maybe that’s actually the best way to describe the show: it’s about a bunch of broken people who are desperately searching for a way to become whole again. Less attention-grabbing than “like Big Lebowski crossed with National Treasure,” though.

The long and short of it all is that Lodge 49 is unlike anything else on television, in a really good way. It’s closest cousin is probably a show like Amazon’s Patriot, just odd and offbeat and sweet in places and sad in others and devastatingly funny in brief frantic bursts. Less murder than Patriot, though, but more shady real estate titans getting stabbed through the eyes with the horn of a narwhal. So there’s, you know, that.

I guess the simplest thing I could do is just say this: If you’re looking for a relaxed and goofy binge that might make you laugh and cry in the same hour, and you want to see Bruce Campbell drinking Bloody Marys in a kiddie pool, and you want to get into a cryptic mystery about like a B- version of the Freemasons, check out Lodge 49. The second season just started. It’s not a heavy lift at all. And maybe, when you do watch it, you can come over and try to help me put all of this into words. I’m supposed to be good at it and all I’ve really got so far is “I don’t know, watch it.” Not a sustainable situation.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Magic Johnson, do a film podcast

In honor of my 60th birthday tomorrow, I put together a few lists of top favorites. First up, top 60 films: pic.twitter.com/cJDIAZirRO — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 13, 2019

NBA Hall of Famer and world’s most earnest Twitter user Magic Johnson turned 60 this week and, to celebrate, he put out a bunch of lists of his 60 favorite things in various categories. They’re all pretty incredible. Our focus, however, will be his movie list. Please take a few seconds to peruse.

Some notes:

– The list is numbered, which implies a ranking, and features The Godfather at number one, which also implies a ranking, and then switches to alphabetical order at number two, which leads to the implication that Bad Boys is Magic Johnson’s third favorite movie ever.

– It’s not perfectly alphabetical, though. He’s got The Bourne Identity in between Iron Man and Jerry Maguire, which wouldn’t even be correct if he was going with the I in Identity. And he has Sparkle in before Ray. It’s truly fascinating and confounding.

– He has xXx on his list. And two Shafts. And Tombstone. I want to watch Tombstone with Magic Johnson. Today, if possible.

Now I want top 60 lists for every other member of the 1992 Dream Team. I bet Michael Jordan has Space Jam at number one and I bet he’ll refuse to talk to anyone who doesn’t put it at the top of their list.