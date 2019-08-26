The ‘Succession’ Seven: Boar On The Floor And Oink For Your Sausages

HBO

The Succession Seven is a weekly power ranking of people and things on television’s most power-obsessed show. The rankings are not scientific, not even a little, and could fluctuate wildly from week to week. It’s all very subjective. And it’s my list. So, there.

UNRANKED

Karl — Karl is a delight, a slick weasel who has survived and thrived in a family business he has no blood in, a Yes Man extraordinaire who will happily let others fall on their swords. All hail our spineless champion.

Frank — Welcome back, Frank, you fucking creep.

Sam the Ratfucker — Sam is up to something. If he’s as good at his job as Tom claims, he would have sniffed out My Sweet Boy Cousin Greg’s email at once. I suspect Sam is playing a long game. I do not like it.

Dumb Chris — Credit to Shiv for not rolling her eyes so far back into her head that she was staring at her own brain when Dumb Sexy Chris said the real news these days comes from comedians.

Connor — I hate every single thing Connor stands for and I love him more and more every week. I shall hyper-decant some wine this evening and try to make peace with this.

7B. Roman (Last week: 7A)

HBO

We have been referring to Roman as a child for a while now, partially tongue-in-cheek but partially very much for real, but he took it to new heights this week with the “Gerri, help me with my buttons” thing at the end. He really, truly is an 8-year-old boy, the constantly bullied baby who wants to be respected and taken seriously more than anything in the world but can’t get out of his own way even for a second. He’ll claim that his move with Naomi Pierce was strategic and a way to kneecap Kendall, but come on. He just wants one “Good job, son” from Logan. He’ll probably explode like his rocket if he ever gets it.

Put it this way: It’s never a good sign when you have to say the phrase “I’m not a moron” in front of a room full of people. The battle has already been lost at that point. He does have a good point about milk, though. Kittens and perverts, man.

7A. Gerri (Last week: Unranked)

HBO

Gerri is like Carl if Carl had the tiny sliver of a backbone. We like her. Gerri rules.

6. Tom (Last week: 7B)

HBO

Not a great week on paper for Tom. Some highlights, or lowlights if we want to be more accurate:

– Sent on a suicide mission by Shiv to kill the Pierce deal

– Bullied by Gerri and Carl into pushing it at dinner

– Absolutely roasted by Logan, who referred to Tom’s “fragile ego” and told him to shut up and produce a grandson

– Forced to fight Karl over a sausage while oinking like a pig, which is one of the most humiliating and sad displays I’ve ever seen on television

But! He didn’t rat out Greg for talking to the writer working on the biography of Logan. That counts for something. Tom showed loyalty to someone other than himself and Shiv. It’s progress, kind of, or at least whatever progress-adjacent term we use for personal growth that comes while acting like a hungry piggy on the floor of a castle while your coworkers and in-laws mock you via group chant. Someone grab the thesaurus.

5. Michelle Pantsil (Last week: Unranked)

HBO

A few notes about Michelle Pantsel, biographer:

– She enters the top seven this week in her debut appearance in large part for her ability to send Logan into a freaking maniacal tailspin simply by existing. Will it all end well for her and this book of hers? Probably not. Logan tends to win, and will sacrifice money and bodies and morals to do so. Still, strong start.

– She should not have tricked Greg. He’s a nice boy.

– Please do not for one second overlook the fact that the writer on this show has the last name “Pantsil,” pronounced “pencil.” This show is always a gift.

We will be keeping an eye on her.