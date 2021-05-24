Every year, when the awards circuit machine starts rumbling back to life, TV fans are presented with some existential dilemmas. Which show deserves recognition? Is it truly a limited series if it gets a second season? How do you even begin to categorize Succession?

Fine, we snuck that last query in there, but as the lines between genres continue to blur it feels like the right time to return to this years-long debate.

Is Succession a drama or is it actually a comedy?

That we’re even debating this would have been unthinkable when creator Jesse Armstrong debuted it just a few years ago. A dark, nihilistic Shakespearean ode to complicated familial relationships of the bubbled-elite, Succession’s starting premise was a plot pulled straight from the pages of King Lear. An aging business magnate must decide which of his children is worthy of his throne atop a media conglomerate that holds devastating influence in the world of politics, entertainment, news, and more. Aided by the anxiety-raising gravitas of Nicholas Britell’s iconic score, those early trailers focused on the meaty, profanity-ridden performances of the show’s stellar cast — Bryan Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook.

The Roy siblings were vultures, willing to devour their patriarch in pursuit of power, influence, and money while Logan Roy (Cox) was the shrewd Machiavellian conductor, playing his brood against one another — a callous puppet master armed with a litany of well-timed expletive-laden barbs.

And when reviews of the show’s first season hit, they only reinforced that notion. Armstrong’s brain-child was labeled a “more serious Arrested Development,” a case study of power and privilege, and a moving look at the consequences of inherited generational trauma. In other words, Succession was poised to be the dark, dour drama that awards voters would eat up — the weekly binge one referred to when they wanted to impress their friends and co-workers. “Oh, you’re not watching Succession?” they’d say. “It’s only the smartest show on TV.”

And it is. But it’s also the funniest. That humor is just packaged so discreetly, wrapped in the unforgiving tissue of familial betrayal and all-consuming greed, taped together by a casing that protects its main characters from the expected real-world consequences their less-wealthy peers might face, that it’s only after the knife is slid in between our ribs that we recognize that it’s the sharp, cutting humor that’s driving the action.

It starts with Armstrong, who cut his teeth on British standbys like Peep Show and The Thick of It before migrating to the Yank’s version of political satire with Armando Iannucci’s Veep. In fact, as Indiewire first noted, Succession’s creation is really just Armstrong trying to make his idea for a British dark comedy originally titled “Bad Sugar” translate across the pond. That series only achieved pilot status, but its bones — “sexy and scheming heirs of a wealthy mining mogul as they battle each other to become the next head of his fracking empire” — make up the skeleton of Succession’s core dramatic beats. Armstrong’s writer’s room is filled with Veep and The Thick of It alumni and his producing partners include Will Ferrell and Adam McKay (a former SNL head writer turned Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director who directed the show’s pilot).