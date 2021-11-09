It’s that most wonderful time of the year.

No, not the pre-holiday giddiness that strikes when a Mariah Carey jingle blasts through our radio speakers or the mouth-watering anticipation that comes with gorging ourselves on canned cranberry sauce and overdone turkey. No, that kind of wonderful is for the peasants, the people whose sweaty palms you’d shake on the street before jumping into your chauffeured black car and being offered hand sanitizer by Shiv Roy.

The kind of wonderful we’re talking about is the multiple-episodes-deep binge-watching point we’ve reached in HBO’s Succession — the rising climax peppered with Little Lord F***leroy conference-line quips and Logan Roy’s “everything’s coming up f*ck” recaps. It’s here, in Succession’s fourth episode, that the tragi-comedy about an aging patriarch clinging by his fingernails to the conservative conglomerate that is his life’s work transforms, into a tragi-romance about two company men on very different paths whose bro-ship might bring down a Waystar Royco empire.

We’re talking, of course, about Tom and Greg and that absolutely bonkers interaction between Tom and Greg. While Logan and Kendall made nice(-ish) over a billionaire’s clam-bake hosted on Adrien Brody’s private island, things at ATN took a turn for the worse. A still-spiraling Tom was pushed to the brink by the notion that the company’s org chart might suggest his own wife was pegging him via corporate governance. He was given two directives by Shiv in this episode — the first being to curb the editorial freedom of ATN newsboy and WhitePrideFM favorite Ravenhead for Logan’s gain in the ongoing fight for the company’s future. The second, infinitely easier task to accomplish for the self-proclaimed minion wrangler, had to do with his himbo boy-toy Greg, whose loyalty is currently being courted with courtesy pastries and rum-and-coke tea-times. Shiv and Logan need Greg to sign with their lawyers, accepting Waystar Royco’s legal protection in exchange for his commitment to playing on their side of the larger Kendall vs. family feud. And, though Tom is waist-deep in prison blogs detailing how to burp his fermented toilet wine for maximum taste, he’s still the man for the job.

What transpires is one of the strangest showdowns we’ve seen on this drama series to date — a back-and-forth flirt-a-thon filled with thinly-veiled threats, mock cock-fights, history lessons in Roman succession, and, perhaps, the most romantic thing we’ll ever hear any person say on this show.

But what does it all mean? We’ve dusted off our history books and refreshed our Wikipedia searches to find out.

Nero & Sporus

As he laments their separate futures — Greg will be living in a theme park castle of his choosing somewhere upstate while Tom will be “sucking off ogres for phone cards” in the dungeons — Shiv’s errand boy begins to spin an unsettling yarn about the fifth Emperor of Rome, Nero. Now, Nero suffered from some serious mommy issues — she schemed and murdered to put her son on the throne when he was just 17-years-old — and he had a lecherous reputation, mostly because he preferred to act in stage productions amongst the commoners rather than do any sort of real ruling. He had a fairly mild reign until he ordered the death of his mother and the slaying of his first wife so that he could remarry a woman named Poppaea Sabina, who he most likely sincerely loved. Unfortunately for Poppaea Sabina, Nero had a temper and during a marital spat, he kicked his pregnant wife in the stomach, effectively killing her and his unborn child. This is where Sporus comes in.