HBO’s ‘Succession’ Will ‘F*ck Off’ After Four, Maybe Five Seasons

TV shows overstaying their welcome is more of a Showtime thing, but it can happen on HBO too. I have six words for you: “I’m a fairy? How f*cking lame.” This will not be an issue with Succession, however. In an interview with the Times, writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett discussed the difficulty of writing a part-drama, part-comedy about spoiled billionaires and revealed how long the Emmy-winning series will last.

“Succession isn’t a comedy, but every line has the attention to detail a comedy would have,” she said, adding that the challenge is to take “reprehensible but incredibly powerful people” and “dig deep and find their humanity.” Considering I would literally die for Cousin Greg, creator Jesse Armstrong and the writers are doing a bang-up job.

As for the show’s end game, Pritchett, who also wrote for Veep, said:

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four. We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

“It’s time for us to… f*ck off” — Logan Roy after four, maybe five seasons.

Succession is expected to return to HBO for season three in the “fourth quarter of 2021.” New cast members include Adrien Brody (as “a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar”), Alexander Skarsgård (“a confrontational CEO and tech founder”), Sanaa Lathan (“a high profile well-connected New York lawyer”), Linda Emond (“a senior White House aide”), and Korean music star Jihae (“a leading Public Relations consultant”).

