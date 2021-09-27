As the Succession Season 3 release date draws near, HBO has dropped a new set of character posters that has fans of the dynastic black comedy experiencing a wide range of emotions over the interesting pairings.

Right out of the gate, there’s Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) paired with his tyrannical father Logan Roy (Brian Cox), which tracks given the third season will see father and son going to war over the fate of the Roy media empire.

Next up is Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), which is definitely the biggest head-scratcher given the two didn’t really interact all that much during the first two season. However, Shiv recently wrapped up a stint in politics, and Connor is looking to run for president, so there could be something there.

This next pairing completely tracks as Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Mcfayden) have been practically joined at the hip since the first season, and as everyone knows, you can’t make a Tomlette without breaking a few Greggs.

And, finally, the show’s hottest romantic pairing, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith Cameron) whose unusual relationship took off in Season 2, but behind closed doors. Literally.

After two years since Season 2, Succession fans are obviously hyped for the show’s cast of absolute cretins to return, and you can see for yourself in the reactions to the character posters below: