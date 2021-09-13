After weeks of teasing us with vague release dates and, well, actual teasers, Succession Season 3 finally has a premiere date, and it’s very soon. According to HBO, the Roys will return on October 17, which is just a little over a month away.

Due to the pandemic, the show’s production schedule was scattered to the wind, leaving fans of the high stakes family drama waiting two whole years before finding out what comes next after Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy finally landed a devastating kill shot on his father, Brain Cox’s Logan Roy, after two seasons of failures and possibly deliberate self-sabotage. In Season 3, Kendall is clearly not messing around as he ratchets up his war with Logan, who is not going down easily.

In fact, judging by the trailers we’ve seen so far, Logan will land several hilariously brutal blows on Kendall despite the fact that he might actually be on the verge of being ousted from his media empire by his wayward son. Either way, we can’t wait to see what lavishly a**hole-ish schemes these cretins will unveil when Succession finally returns.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Succession Season 3 premieres October 17 at 9:00 ET/PT on HBO.