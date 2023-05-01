Spoilers for this week’s Succession are below.

Nobody really dies on TV anymore. Sure, their character might be written off, but there is always a chance for a small cameo, even if it’s just through flashbacks or an uncovered voicemail. So when Brian Cox said that he would appear in some capacity before the end of Succession, we had to believe him. As it turns out, he made his grand re-entrance sooner than anticipated in this week’s episode of the drama as Cousin Greg boldly ventured into Deepfake territory.

Greg attempts to alter an old video clip of Logan Roy in order to halt the GoJo acquisition when he goes into full Black Mirror hacker mode. This leads us to a scene of Greg looking like he’s in the recording studio about to drop the best/worst Logan Roy track of all time. This did not go unnoticed.

The scene mirrored that meme-able moment when Young Thug and Lil Durk were in the studio tracking vocals. In a way…they were doing the same thing Greg was, though the stakes were a little bit different. This led a lot of people to give Greg a rare win which he rarely ever gets in this show. This probably won’t happen again, so let’s savor this moment with some jokes.

let Greg cook https://t.co/fKNdhGXb2v — matthew stasoff (@mattstasoff) May 1, 2023

Can't believe they recreated this picture with Cousin Greg pic.twitter.com/WmhTjf00aH — Slava (@SlavaP) May 1, 2023

“That’s really well edited.” – cousin Greg (about cousin Greg’s editing) — AHUS (@AmericaHatesUs) May 1, 2023

Maybe next week we will see a DeepFake TikTok of Logan. It’s not off the table!