Obviously, spoilers for last night’s episode of ‘Succession’ lie ahead. Proceed at your own risk if you have not yet watched it.

In a move that shocked fans of the show, Succession decided to toss out its gravitational center and throw all of the orbiting slime puppies into absolute chaos in episode three’s “Connor’s Wedding.”

That’s right, the king, Logan Roy, is dead. In his wake, a power vacuum begins to fill with corporate slopsuckers and power-hungry progenies, all vying to inhabit his multimedia throne. There are plenty of questions left on the table, namely, what happens with the GoJo deal now that its biggest cheerleader is in a body bag? And, which of the Roy siblings will backstab the others first to grab a bit of leverage in this fight for the crown?

But the biggest question of all is this: Is this the last time we see Logan Roy? According to Brian Cox, maybe not.

The actor has already hinted that the show wanted to toy with the audience’s emotions in episode three, rarely showing Logan’s body and leaving the truth of his demise in question. We’re fairly sure the Roy family patriarch is no longer inhabiting the land of the living, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing Cox in future episodes of the series. In an interview with Vulture, Cox teased that there may be room for Logan to return if just to haunt the broken psyches of his fragile heirs. In discussing whether the cast was able celebrate his final days of shotting, Cox had this to say:

I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff. But I didn’t really see the cast very much. I suppose the last big thing we did together was a retake of the karaoke. There, Logan really says, to me, the truest line in the show: ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people.’

Maybe we’re still experiencing Roman Roy levels of denial over Succession daddy’s death, but it feels like there’s reason to hope we might get one more “F*ck off” for the road, before this sh*t show at the f*ck factory ends.