Additionally, this show shines much light upon sickle cell disease and the plight of those who suffer from the blood-altering illness. The audience responded to such a degree that Netflix departed from cautiousness and swiftly gave this show a second season. That’s a fine payoff for keeping track of the world-building extravaganza coming from Rapman (real name Andrew Onwubolu), the show’s creator and one of it writers. Rapman serves as showrunner, and what he has done in the first season is masterful, so let’s talk about what will likely come next.

Audiences might be burnt out on formulaic versions of superhero stories, but clearly, viewers relish inventive stories about those who are “normal” people with regular problems but who happen to have extraordinary powers. That description fits not only the core group of characters in this series but several others with less than noble goals in South London, where Tosin Cole moves down the path of becoming a household name as Michael, a delivery driver who can time travel. However, he is far from this story’s only human who is coming into his powers while the show takes flight.

Plot

As viewers will recall, the first season introduced us to five regular people with working-class lives and relationship issues who suddenly found themselves with superpowers. Or rather, supapowers due to sickle cells transforming into supacells. As a result, these South Londoners — Michael, Tazer, Andre, Sabrina, and Rodney — found themselves going up against not-so-heroic powered people including the Hooded Figures with a season finale battle yielding a tragic result. That would be the death of Dionne, who was newly engaged to Michael, who attempted to zip around in time to save his lady love after learning of her proclaimed death day. Unfortunately, time traveling to evade Dionne’s death simply gave evil another route to kill her. This will propel Michael into a new, vengeance-filled phase.

As Rapman recently told Hollywood Reporter, the first season is “the origin story” and “the prequel.” He added, “It was my Batman Begins. Season two… is The Dark Knight. This is where you get to see what really happens.” What is also quite telling is that Rapman revealed how Netflix wanted to make sure that Dionne did die.

“My original thought was to keep Dionne alive and for Michael realize the only way to truly save her is if he’s not with her, because her danger only comes from him… That moment where he lies to save her and she leaves and she’s single, he’s single, he cries, but she’s gonna live. And it was gonna be a nice, romantic ending until Netflix was like, ‘That’s nice. She’s gotta die.’ And this is why I’ll be sad if we don’t get season two, because me getting rid of Dionne, it makes Michael a completely different person. It makes it a completely different story.”

Rapman also apparently raised the show’s stakes with a comparison to a notorious TV bloodbath, “That’s what I Iearned from Game of Thrones. When I saw the Red Wedding, I learned that there’s no rules in TV anymore.” So there. And additionally, he told with SFX Magazine that this show was inspired by Heroes and Misfits, which might be a tidbit meant to tide over viewers until Supacell returns.

Cast

The core cast of Supacell includes Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Abrefa, Josh Tedeku, and Calvin Demba. [Sob] Adelayo Adedayo will obviously not return as Dionne unless it’s in flashback form.