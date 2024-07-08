What Do We Know About A Potential Season 2 Of ‘Supacell?’

Traditional superhero movies and TV shows are out of vogue for the moment, but clearly, audiences do retain an insatiable appetite for inventive stories about those who happen to have extraordinary powers. Such is the case with the South Londoner characters of Supacell, the series starring Tosin Cole as Michael, a van driver who can time travel and is hopelessly in love with Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo). He must unite with other ordinary-but-superpowered people (with powers like invisibility), and the show’s particular treatment of sickle cell disease, and the social issues inherent within its suffering, have resonated to such a degree that the show hopped into the second-most watched slot of English-language TV shows amid a tidal wave of Bridgerton.

Rapman (whose real name happens to be Andrew Onwubolu) created the show and serves as both lead director and showrunner of Supacell. The show only arrived on June 27, and questions are already swirling about a followup season to stack atop the first season’s worldbuilding.