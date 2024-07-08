What Do We Know About A Potential Season 2 Of ‘Supacell?’

Traditional superhero movies and TV shows are out of vogue for the moment, but clearly, audiences do retain an insatiable appetite for inventive stories about those who happen to have extraordinary powers. Such is the case with the South Londoner characters of Supacell, the series starring Tosin Cole as Michael, a van driver who can time travel and is hopelessly in love with Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo). He must unite with other ordinary-but-superpowered people (with powers like invisibility), and the show’s particular treatment of sickle cell disease, and the social issues inherent within its suffering, have resonated to such a degree that the show hopped into the second-most watched slot of English-language TV shows amid a tidal wave of Bridgerton.
Rapman (whose real name happens to be Andrew Onwubolu) created the show and serves as both lead director and showrunner of Supacell. The show only arrived on June 27, and questions are already swirling about a followup season to stack atop the first season’s worldbuilding.
Will There Be A Supacell Season 2?
Unfortunately, neither Netflix nor Rapman have confirmed that there will be more of this story. However, Rapman did tell Complex that he hopes this series raises “sickle cell awareness” before adding, “[W]hen I think of Black British TV shows, I think of all of these shows that are small, domestic, in the house—which are fun to watch, and I really like them, but we haven’t had anything big, nothing heightened. I want people to watch this show and be like, ‘You know what? Black shows aren’t a gamble.'”
That mission appears to have already been accomplished, and hopefully soon, Netflix will make the call on a second season.