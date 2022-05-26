In today’s episode of “this sounds like a Mad Libs sentence,” the Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon will star alongside 2002’s most popular rapper Fat Joe in a Fox animated workplace comedy. Honestly, this could work!

Variety confirmed that the duo will play the lead voices in The Movers, a half-hour comedy that will explore New York City through the eyes of the 78th-ranked moving company in Manhattan. Considering there are probably 867 moving companies in that general area, maybe they won’t be so bad!

The story is based on an original idea from Sarandon’s son Jack Henry Robbins, who is credited as a co-creator and executive producer alongside Dannielle Uhlarik. The series will be produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment, which also produces the hit show Bob’s Burgers.

Fat Joe will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Known for his catchy hip hop tracks from the early 2000s, the rapper has appeared in a slew of movies and tv shows over the years including Happy Feet, Night School, and Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It. Most recently, he has been the host of the podcast The Fat Joe Show.

Sarandon has been working on a second Fox series, a country music drama called Monarch which is set to premiere this fall and fix the Nashville-sized hole in the hearts of country music fans everywhere.