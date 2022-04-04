It’s been a lengthy Tina’s “uhhh” amount of time since The Bob’s Burgers Movie was announced. But following a pandemic-related delay, the big-screen adaptation of one of TV’s most delightful shows is finally almost here.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is described as an “animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure,” which makes it sound like a mashup of some of the show’s best episodes, like the two-part “Wonder Wharf” saga and “The Belchies, also known as The One with “Taffy Butt.” If Disney’s first hand-drawn animated film to be theatrically released since 2011’s Winnie the Pooh (!) has even one song about butts, will it set the record for Most Songs About Butts in a Disney-Produced Movie? Someone — preferably someone who doesn’t mind doing a Google search for “donald duck butt” — needs to figure this out. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching The Bob’s Burgers Movie trailer above.

Here’s the official plot description:

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, featuring the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline with a screenplay from Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, opens on May 27.