Taika Waititi is known across the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his Thor movies, sure, but outside of it, he’s also known for popping up in on-camera roles in projects he’s manning behind the scenes. And according to a new report, Waititi has decided the best person to play the legendary pirate Blackbeard in an upcoming HBO project he’s producing is, well, himself. Tough to argue with the logic there, honestly.

The Thor: Ragnarok director is apparently pulling double duty for Our Flag Means Death, a project centering on a pirate played by Rhys Darby. According to Variety, the JoJo Rabbit director will officially step in as Blackbeard, who will show up in the comedy at some point.

It was previously announced that Waititi would executive produce and direct the pilot for “Our Flag Means Death” when the show was ordered to series in September 2020. The show is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. “Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane,” said series creator David Jenkins. “Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We’re thrilled beyond measure he’s decided to don the beard.”

It’s not exactly a stretch for Waititi to play a notable figure from history in a comedic way. In the lovely JoJo Rabbit, for example, a film for which he took home a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, he also portrayed a surprisingly funny version of Adolf Hitler. Compared to that role, all things considered, humanizing Blackbeard should be a breeze.