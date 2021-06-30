After turning What We Do in the Shadows into a cult comedy film that spawned a breakout series on FX, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are working on a brand new TV project. While he couldn’t reveal a lot of the details, Clement shared his enthusiasm for the new series in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“I can’t tell you much about it yet, but what’s fun about it and what makes it exciting for me is it’s something I always wanted to do which is long-form episodes in a sitcom. It’s an action-adventure comedy. It’ll be different from what I’ve usually done. I’ve made three sitcoms now, and I hope this one is still funny but more of an adventure series.”

However, the news does come at the expense of What We Do in the Shadows world. Particularly, it’s spinoff series, Wellington Paranormal. While Shadows will have a third season despite Clement leaving the writing staff (and, now, we know why), he said that Wellington will be “pausing” and may not return.

It’s also yet another project added to Waititi’s plate. He only just recently wrapped production on Thor: Love and Thunder, but that still leaves him tied up with his upcoming Star Wars film, a live-action Akira remake, and a new Blackbeard pirate series for HBO. And we feel like we’re probably leaving out at least 10 other things. But if this new series with Clement is even half as good as What We Do in the Shadows, who’s to argue with the man’s methods?

