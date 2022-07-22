After being on air for over a decade, The Walking Dead universe is ending certain storylines while revitalizing others. At Comic-Con, AMC debuted two new trailers: one for the final eight episodes of the original monumental zombie series, and another for the highly-anticipated Tales Of The Walking Dead, a new anthology series revolving around various old and new Walking Dead characters, including the return of fan-favorite Samantha Morton as Alpha.

This time, fans will get a backstory on Alpha and who she was before she was…Alpha. The series will also feature Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, and Parker Posey starring in their own separate stories each in the Walking Dead universe.

Meanwhile, the final season of The Walking Dead is also on its way, and every gory death and dramatic monologue from the past eleven seasons has been building up to this. As per the official description, “In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?”

Tales Of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on August 14th, while the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead premiere on October 2nd.