Samantha Morton will bring something to The Walking Dead in the back half of season 9 that no other cast member to date can: Two Oscar nominations. She’ll be able to put that acting talent to good use as Alpha, the villainous leader of The Whisperers, a cult of survivors that roam around in the skin of zombies.

If viewers were wondering if the horror sequence that led to Jesus’ death in the midseason finale of The Walking Dead was a harbinger of things to come, this new teaser introducing Samantha Morton’s character should answer that question decidedly in the affirmative.