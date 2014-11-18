Talking With ‘Daria’ Creator Glenn Eichler On How Daria’s Witticisms Can Get You Through An Existential Crisis

According to Eichler, “Daria is long past her existential crisis, which may in fact have happened in the womb.” She is not a character questioning her own beliefs and existence, but rather, Eichler says, “the things everyone else believes in.”
She may not be “drooling with enthusiasm.” But that doesn’t make her depressed, “it makes her realistic,” Eichler says adding that her philosophy is best summed up in her graduation speech, where she declares that “there is no aspect, no facet, no moment of life that can’t be improved with pizza.”
But for those who, unlike Daria, are just experiencing a dismal stage of life, her outlook can help. “I would like to think that watching Daria would help you avoid an existential crisis because seeing her skeptical approach to all of life’s bullsh*t might encourage you to use your own critical faculties. Then maybe you won’t be caught off guard when you realize that everything you’ve been taught about human existence is a lie,” says Eichler.
Sadly, he notes, “Poor Jake [Morgendorffer] is still waiting for his epiphany.”
There’s a lot to learn from Daria and here are quotes to help you cope for when people are standing on your neck:
Trent—Daria, do you ever feel like maybe you’re wasting your life?
Daria—Only when I’m awake.
I know he died! I’m sorry he died! But I’m not going to pretend that he was some great person when he wasn’t. People aren’t upset because Tommy Sherman died, they’re upset because they’re going to die.
Mr. O’Neill—Right here and now, let’s pledge to make Daria’s dream a reality.
Daria—You mean the one where people walking down the street burst into flames?
Jake—How’s the old self-esteem coming, kiddo?
Daria—My self-esteem teacher says that being addressed all my life with childish epithets like ‘kiddo’ is probably a key source of my problem.
Stand firm for what you believe in, until and unless logic and experience prove you wrong. Remember, when the emperor looks naked, the emperor is naked. The truth and a lie are not ‘sort of the same thing.’And there is no aspect, no facet, no moment of life that can’t be improved with pizza.
But I’m not miserable, I’m just not like them.
Principal Li—Where do you think you’re going?
Daria—Slowly insane
“Hi I’m Daria, go to hell.”
daria <3
I guess I could always comment with I love Daria. But let me get deep into that. I live in a really….not nice town. Dangerous, empty, and everyone here have some sort of Malice. And ever since I joined a Military Canine and Civil Organization, I’ve been looking at the city and it’s people for what they really are. I began to study Body Language and NLP and the it all got worse. Ever since some certain experiences I developed insomnia, went trough a bad depression and quite bunch of stuff more.
However, you could say Daria changed my life. Forever I’ve been looking for a “promised land” or what you may call NY, but I didn’t really knew what I would find there. And ever since I found Daria, I’ve in a way, fallen for the character, saw in her only good. And now I know what I want. It doesn’t makes it any easier to reach, but sure makes me a lot more motivated.
Sure, it may be hard. So far, Mtv keeps trying to take her away from me. I can’t see the actual episodes in my world zone. And just a week ago, they took her off the schedule. However, she really made me strong, I’ve changed. I now read 3 books at a time, when only a year ago, I hadn’t read any for 5 years. She helped me be strong about how I see the world. She helped me be a better at Uni. And hopefully, I’ll reach to that promised land.
I don’t know, maybe I misunderstood when the title back there said “Daria creator” However, I just wanted to let know, in a really vague way, that Daria helped me, and changed my life. And If she hadn’t ended back in 2002. The world would definitely be way better